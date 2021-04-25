Actor Siddharth Reacts to BJP Promise of Free Vaccines in Bengal
The official handle of BJP Bengal tweeted that free vaccines would be given once they win elections
After the second wave of the pandemic hit the country, many celebrities were criticized for not speaking up or using their platform to amplify necessary information. Actor Siddharth of Rang De Basanti fame, however, has always voiced his political opinions. He does often face backlash for the same.
In his latest tweet, Siddharth replied to a tweet from the official BJP Bengal handle and wrote, "When you are voted out of power one day, this country will truly be vaccinated. Its coming. We will still be here... at least to remind you of this tweet."
The tweet in question promised free vaccines to everyone if BJP wins in Bengal. "As soon as BJP government comes to power in West Bengal, COVID-19 vaccine will be provided free of cost to everyone."
The BJP has been holding massive rallies in Bengal ahead of the elections. The Calcutta High Court pulled up the EC after Bengal saw a surge in COVID cases, and the EC took cognizance of the fact three days after 4 phases of polling were done. In an election rally, Modi expressed his elation at the large crowd that had gathered there. He also encouraged voters to go out and vote in 'record numbers'.
India reported over 3 lac fresh COVID cases, while the country's health infrastructure struggles to meet the rising need for oxygen and beds. Prime Minister Modi held a meeting with the country's leading oxygen manufacturers to address the crisis, on Friday.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.