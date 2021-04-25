Actor Siddharth Reacts to BJP Promise of Free Vaccines in Bengal

After the second wave of the pandemic hit the country, many celebrities were criticized for not speaking up or using their platform to amplify necessary information. Actor Siddharth of Rang De Basanti fame, however, has always voiced his political opinions. He does often face backlash for the same.

In his latest tweet, Siddharth replied to a tweet from the official BJP Bengal handle and wrote, "When you are voted out of power one day, this country will truly be vaccinated. Its coming. We will still be here... at least to remind you of this tweet."