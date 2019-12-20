Actor Siddharth Booked by Chennai Police for CAA Protests
South actor Siddharth is one of the 600 protesters who have been booked by the Chennai Police for protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Musician TM Krishna, and MP Thirumavalavan and former MLA MH Jawahirullah have also been booked for gathering at Valluvar Kottam and protesting after police authorities revoked permission for the same.
Protests against the discriminatory Act have been gaining ground across the country. On 19 December, Siddharth had taken to Twitter to share that he had been getting threats about being arrested from social media accounts that were followed by the Prime Minister’s official Twitter handle.
He tweeted, “I'm getting tweet threats for me and my loved ones to be fixed, arrested etc. from several handles that are followed by PM @narendramodi. We are trying to speak our minds in a free country. Ugly words and draconian laws will not choke voices of dissent. We will prevail! Jai Hind”
Sidharth is one of the few celebrities who have come out in support of the brutal police violence against protesters in the country.
He tweeted, “Banning protest and shutting off internet is the modus operandi of an arrogant coward. Arrogance to do your will despite reason and protest... Cowardice in shutting down dissent...No difference between Indira's emergency and this systemic subjugation! Stay strong India. #CAA_NRC”
Siddharth, who has been one of the rare actors who has consistently spoken out against the establishment, also slammed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami earlier this month for supporting the CAB in the parliament.
Siddharth’s post said that “supporting the CAB shows his true colours, his lack of integrity and his desperate need to remain powerful at any cost”
The actor also went on to make a point about the AIADMK by stating that, “Jayalalithaa would have never supported CAB. How the AIADMK has crashed in its ethos in her absence.”
(With inputs from ANI)
