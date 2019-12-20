Actor Siddharth Booked by Chennai Police for CAA Protests

Protests against the discriminatory Act have been gaining ground across the country. On 19 December, Siddharth had taken to Twitter to share that he had been getting threats about being arrested from social media accounts that were followed by the Prime Minister’s official Twitter handle.

He tweeted, “I'm getting tweet threats for me and my loved ones to be fixed, arrested etc. from several handles that are followed by PM @narendramodi. We are trying to speak our minds in a free country. Ugly words and draconian laws will not choke voices of dissent. We will prevail! Jai Hind”