Actor Sachiin Joshi Wins Case Against Raj Kundra & Satyug Gold

Joshi had alleged that after paying Rs 18,57,870 on March 2014, he had been asked by the then Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra promoted Satyug Gold to pay a penalty of Rs 25,50,000 in order to collect the gold, for which an amount of Rs 18,57,870 had already been paid six years back.

"I was asked to pay Rs 25 lakh to collect Rs 18,57,870 gold after six years of my money lying with a company. Imagine the state of the common man, who believed in a celebrity who endorsed a company as its Chairperson. I feel defrauded, but then I realised I should stand up against something that is wrong", Joshi added.

Earlier this year, Sachiin Joshi had filed a complaint in Khar Police Station, Mumbai, for the alleged fraudulent representation and non-receipt of gold.

When asked as to why he filed the case after so long Joshi said, "There was a lot of mudslinging when we were expected to pay Rs 25 lakh. The case turned in our favour when they were asked to hand over the gold. They purchased it from Anmol Jewellers and attached the bill. It means that there were no storage charges as there was no gold with Kundra and Satyug Gold in the first place. At Satyug Gold, they were so busy fulfilling orders of clients that they forgot mine. We got our 1 kg gold and 3 lakh of fine that they had to pay us for making us go through this legal process where they were at fault. I am glad Raj Kundra got what he deserved".

Raj Kundra is currently in judicial custody in a porn apps case.