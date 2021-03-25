Madhavan Tweets He's COVID Positive, References '3 Idiots'
'3 Idiots' co-star Aamir Khan also recently tested positive for the coronavirus
After Aamir Khan, Actor R Madhavan has also tested positive for the coronavirus. He took to social media to inform everyone while referencing his movie 3 Idiots. Saying that 'Farhan has to follow Rancho', the Tanu Weds Manu star tweeted, "Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. BUT-ALL IS WELL and the Covid will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don’t want Raju in. Thank you for all the love. I am recuperating well."
He also attached a picture of a part of the 3 Idiots poster featuring himself and Aamir Khan.
R Madhavan played the role of Farhan Qureshi, a student forced into engineering, in the Aamir and Kareena Kapoor starrer 3 Idiots. While Aamir played the role of 'Rancho', Sharman Joshi essayed the part of Raju Rastogi. Madhavan also referenced Boman Irani's character Dr. Viru Sahastrabuddhe, dubbed 'Virus' by students, in his tweet.
He'd earlier shared a video from the sets of his upcoming film Amriki Pandit directed by Kalpesh Garg, with the caption, "Shoot in Bhopal... with tons of precautions."
Madhavan is also directing and starring in the upcoming biographical drama Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The movie is based on former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan. He last appeared in Dhilip Kumar's Tamil romantic drama titled Maara, released on Amazon Prime.
