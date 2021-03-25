Madhavan Tweets He's COVID Positive, References '3 Idiots'

After Aamir Khan, Actor R Madhavan has also tested positive for the coronavirus. He took to social media to inform everyone while referencing his movie 3 Idiots. Saying that 'Farhan has to follow Rancho', the Tanu Weds Manu star tweeted, "Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. BUT-ALL IS WELL and the Covid will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don’t want Raju in. Thank you for all the love. I am recuperating well."

He also attached a picture of a part of the 3 Idiots poster featuring himself and Aamir Khan.