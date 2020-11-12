Actor Asif Basra Found Dead at Guest House in Dharamshala
The police is investigating the matter
Bollywood actor Asif Basra was found dead at a private guest house in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala on Friday, as per a report by ANI.
The police and forensic team have reportedly reached the spot. An investigation into the matter has been initiated. It is not confirmed whether Basra died by suicide.
"Film actor Asif Basra was found dead in a private complex in Dharamshala. The forensic team is at the spot and the police are investigating the matter," SSP Kangra, Vimukt Ranjan was quoted as saying by ANI.
Asif Basra was part of films such as Kai Po Che!, Hichki, Parzania.
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to social media to tweet, "Asif Basra! Can't be true... This is just very, very sad."
Many celebrities and social media users expressed their grief over the loss of Asif Basra.
(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs)
