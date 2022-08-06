Actor Anne Heche Hospitalized Following a Car Crash in Los Angeles

In continuation to the report, Heche was in a blue Mini Cooper, when she initially crashed into a residential building's garage before driving off. The same car, later crashed into a Mar Vista house causing structural compromise and erupting in heavy fire.

According to the fire department, it took 59 firefighters and 65 minutes to contain and completely put out the ensuing fire.

Heche was taken to an area hospital by the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) paramedics post the incident in critical condition.