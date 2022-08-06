Actor Anne Heche Hospitalized Following a Car Crash in Los Angeles
The 53-year-old actor crashed her car into a LA home, erupting a heavy fire.
The Six Days, Seven Nights actor Anne Heche, has been hospitalized in critical condition following a car crash in Los Angeles, as per a report by the TMZ. The 53-year-old actor had reportedly crashed her car into a two-storey house in LA on Friday, 5 August.
In continuation to the report, Heche was in a blue Mini Cooper, when she initially crashed into a residential building's garage before driving off. The same car, later crashed into a Mar Vista house causing structural compromise and erupting in heavy fire.
According to the fire department, it took 59 firefighters and 65 minutes to contain and completely put out the ensuing fire.
Heche was taken to an area hospital by the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) paramedics post the incident in critical condition.
Heche has starred in a number of Hollywood films in her career. Some of her prominent works include Donnie Brasco, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and Girl Fight.
