Ajaz Khan Arrested For Alleged ‘Communal’ Remarks on Facebook

According to Khar police station an action was initiated after several social media user pointed out his statement on social media and claimed it to be communally sensitive. On Saturday afternoon hashtag #ArrestAjajKhan also started trending on social media. The police said that an FIR against Khan was lodged following a complaint by a person in private.

Mumbai police spokesperson Pranay Ashok told Mirror Online that Khan has been booked under IPC Sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language),117 (Abetting commission of offence by the public or by more than ten persons),188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant),501 (Printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace),505(2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes).

A day after the arrest actor Ajaz Khan has been sent to Police custody on 19 April till 24th April by Bandra Magistrate court.