Ajaz Khan Arrested For Alleged ‘Communal’ Remarks on Facebook
Actor Ajaz Khan has made the headlines again. This time, while the rest of the world is sitting at home fighting the the pandemic, the actor has gotten into trouble for an allegedly “communal” comment. He was arrested by Mumbai police station on 18 April. According to reports, this comes after he made a controversial statement in a Facebook Live interaction recently.
He allegedly said, "If an ant dies, a Muslim is responsible, if an elephant dies, a Muslim is responsible. If there is an earthquake in Delhi, a Muslim is responsible, i.e a Muslim is responsible for any incident. But have you ever thought who is responsible for this conspiracy?" According to reports Khan was speaking about the Bandra incident where more than a thousand people gathered near the Railway station in the FB Live interaction.
According to Khar police station an action was initiated after several social media user pointed out his statement on social media and claimed it to be communally sensitive. On Saturday afternoon hashtag #ArrestAjajKhan also started trending on social media. The police said that an FIR against Khan was lodged following a complaint by a person in private.
Mumbai police spokesperson Pranay Ashok told Mirror Online that Khan has been booked under IPC Sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language),117 (Abetting commission of offence by the public or by more than ten persons),188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant),501 (Printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace),505(2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes).
A day after the arrest actor Ajaz Khan has been sent to Police custody on 19 April till 24th April by Bandra Magistrate court.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)