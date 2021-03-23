Abhishek Shuts Down Troll Calling Him 'Good for Nothing'
The exchange took place under Abhishek's tweet sharing the trailer for his upcoming release 'The Big Bull'
Actor Abhishek Bachchan is famous for his witty replies on Twitter especially while replying to hate comments. In a similar turn of events, Abhishek shut down a troll on Twitter who called him 'good for nothing'. "...the only thing which i am jealous of you is that u've got a very beautiful wife..." he added.
Since this exchange took place under Abhishek's tweet sharing the trailer of The Big Bull, the actor replied, "Ok. Thank you for your opinion. Just curious.. who are you referring to because you’ve tagged a whole load of people? I know Ileana & Niki aren’t married that leaves the rest of us (Ajay, Kookie, Sohum) soooo... P.S- will get back to you about @DisneyplusHSVIP's marital status."
In 2020 also, Abhishek was seen giving befitting replies to tweets claiming that his career existed solely because he was a star kid. One troll tweeted "Aapko nahi lagta hai ki aapko filmon mai kaam sir Amitabh Bachchan ke bete hone ki vajah se milta hai?" (Don't you think you only get work in films for being Amitabh Bachchan's son?" to which Abhishek replied, "Kaash jo aap keh rahe hai sach hota. Sochiye kitna kaam milta mujhe." (I wish what you said was true. Imagine the amount of work I would get)
When another troll, coincidentally named Abhishek, said that he wouldn't have gotten the role in Refugee if he wasn't Senior Bachchan's kid, Abhishek retorted by saying, "Ye duniya ke saare 'Abhishek' mere peeche kyu pad gaye hai? Baksh do Maharaj. Chup chap apna kaam kar raha hu." (Why are the world's 'Abhisheks' attacking me? Let me be. I am peacefully doing my work)
Career wise, Abhishek will next appear in Kookie Gulati's The Big Bull based on stockbroker Harshad Mehta infamous for the '1992 Indian securities scam'. The movie stars Ileana D'Cruz along side Abhishek. Sohum Shah, Ram Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, and Nikita Dutta play key roles. After the COVID pandemic derailed the plans of theatrical releases, The Big Bull is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 8 April 2021.
