‘Dasvi’ Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan’s Quest for Education Faces Multiple Hurdles
'Dasvi' also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur and has been directed by Tushar Jalota.
The trailer for Abhishek Bachchan’s upcoming film Dasvi was released on Wednesday. The trailer opens by informing the viewers that Chief Minister Ganga Ram Chaudhary has been sent to judicial custody while SIT investigates a teacher recruitment scam.
While in custody, Chaudhary hands over his position as Chief Minister to his wife, Bimla Devi (played by Nimrat Kaur), who eventually decides she doesn’t want to give it up even if her husband returns. Bimla Devi also seemingly comes into her own as a Chief Minister while Chaudhary pursues his dream.
On the other hand, Chaudhary locks horns with a strict police officer played by Yami Gautam, as their egos clash in prison.
As time passes, Chaudhary decides to fulfill his dream of completing high school by passing the class 10th exams and the preparations begin. The trailer shows glimpses of people around Chaudhary helping him with subjects like mathematics and English.
Abhishek shared the trailer with the caption, "Public ki demand pe, aur bhaari bharkam vote se, present karte hai #DasviTrailer! #Dasvi." Ahead of the trailer's release, Abhishek Bachchan had shared the first look posters of Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam's characters.
Dasvi stars Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam Dhar, Nimrat Kaur, and Manu Rishi Chadha. The film has been directed by Tushar Jalota and is presented by Jio Studios, Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and Bake My Cake Films. The movie is scheduled to release on 7 April.
