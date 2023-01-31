Aamir Khan Grooves to 'Tu Ne Maari Entriyaan' With Kartik Aaryan at a Wedding
Aamir Khan was also spotted singing 'Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein' from Raja Hindustani at the wedding.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Bollywood stars Aamir Khan and Kartik Aaryan were recently spotted at a wedding in Bhopal. The two actors were seen grooving to Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor's 'Tu Ne Maari Entriyaan' in the videos that surfaced on the internet from the wedding. Not just that, Aamir also sang 'Aaye Ho Mere Zindagi Mein' from Raja Hindustani.
Here, take a look:
Aamir's ex-wife Kirron Rao, singer Jasbir Jassi, politician and Congress member Sachin Pilot, and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were also present at the wedding.
Jassi also posted a couple of pictures with the 3 Idiots star on Twitter. He captioned it, "Dil da Ameer, (Rich at heart) Amir khan."
On the work front, Aamir recently announced his hiatus from acting after the release of Laal Singh Chaddha. The Advait Chandan directorial, also starring Kareena Kapoor and Naga Chaitanya, failed to perform well at the box office.
Kartik, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Shehzada, co-starring Kriti Sanon. The film is all set to hit the big screen on 17 February.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Aamir Khan Kartik Aaryan
25 10% off
100 10% off
200 10% off
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.