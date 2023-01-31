ADVERTISEMENT

Aamir Khan Grooves to 'Tu Ne Maari Entriyaan' With Kartik Aaryan at a Wedding

Aamir Khan was also spotted singing 'Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein' from Raja Hindustani at the wedding.

Bollywood stars Aamir Khan and Kartik Aaryan were recently spotted at a wedding in Bhopal. The two actors were seen grooving to Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor's 'Tu Ne Maari Entriyaan' in the videos that surfaced on the internet from the wedding. Not just that, Aamir also sang 'Aaye Ho Mere Zindagi Mein' from Raja Hindustani. 

Here, take a look:

Aamir's ex-wife Kirron Rao, singer Jasbir Jassi, politician and Congress member Sachin Pilot, and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were also present at the wedding.

Jassi also posted a couple of pictures with the 3 Idiots star on Twitter. He captioned it, "Dil da Ameer, (Rich at heart) Amir khan."

On the work front, Aamir recently announced his hiatus from acting after the release of Laal Singh Chaddha. The Advait Chandan directorial, also starring Kareena Kapoor and Naga Chaitanya, failed to perform well at the box office.

Kartik, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Shehzada, co-starring Kriti Sanon. The film is all set to hit the big screen on 17 February.

