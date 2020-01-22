Prefer Communicating With My Work Over Social Media: Aamir Khan
There are many Bollywood celebrities who get joy out of sharing their life on social media, but Aamir Khan is not one of them. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Khan explained why he doesn’t spend too much time on social media. And it’s because he is usually in his own world.
Aamir Khan made his Instagram debut very late. He has been using Instagram since 2018 but his usage has been disciplined and limited. If you scroll through his Instagram, you’ll see stuff that’s mostly film-related. In the interview he further explained that he wants to be known only for his work; it’s a philosophy he applies to his social media as well. He told Hindustan Times:
But he’s not completely aloof. The Dangal actor values constructive criticism and believes that feedback is important for an actor to learn and grow. He mentioned that every time his film releases, he likes to read comments by people on social media. He likes to know what people are saying about his role in the film. However, he understands the need for boundaries and knows when not to take people seriously. Especially if he feels like people on social media are attacking him “arbitrarily”, then he chooses to ignore.
Aamir Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of Forrest Gump. The film will release on Christmas 2020.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times)
