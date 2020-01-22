Prefer Communicating With My Work Over Social Media: Aamir Khan

But he’s not completely aloof. The Dangal actor values constructive criticism and believes that feedback is important for an actor to learn and grow. He mentioned that every time his film releases, he likes to read comments by people on social media. He likes to know what people are saying about his role in the film. However, he understands the need for boundaries and knows when not to take people seriously. Especially if he feels like people on social media are attacking him “arbitrarily”, then he chooses to ignore.

Aamir Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of Forrest Gump. The film will release on Christmas 2020.

(With inputs from Hindustan Times)