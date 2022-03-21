‘Every Hindustani Should Watch It’: Aamir Khan Praises ‘The Kashmir Files'
Aamir Khan said that he will definitely watch Vivek Agnihotri's film 'The Kashmir Files'.
Aamir Khan, at a press conference for SS Rajamouli's RRR, spoke about Vivek Agnihotri's film The Kashmir Files. He said that people should 'look at it (the historical events the film is based on) carefully and remember'.
At the event, Aamir was asked if he watched the film and he responded, "Ji zaroor dekhunga main. Wo ek history ka aisa hissa hai, humara dil dukta hai usme. (I'll definitely watch it. It's a part of our history which is heartbreaking)."
He further said, "Jo Kashmiri Pandits ke sath hua hain, wo yakeenan bahut hi dukh ki baat hai, aur aise film jo bani hain us topic pe, wo yakeenan har Hindustani ko dekhna chaiye aur har Hindustani ko yaad karna chahiye ki ek insan hai, jab us par atyachar hua to kya beet ti hai. (What happened with the Kashmiri Pandits is very saddening and when a film is made on such a topic, every Indian should watch it. Every person should recall the trauma people went through them.)"
Aamir Khan added, "This film has touched the emotions of all people who believe in humanity and that's what is wonderful. I will definitely watch the film and I am so happy to see that the film is successful. I feel this is the time in India which was sad, people should look at carefully and remember."
Aamir was present at the RRR event with the film's cast including Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Alia Bhatt.
The Kashmir Files stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, and Puneet Issar. The film, based on the Kashmiri Pandit exodus of the 1990s, released theatrically on 11 March.
