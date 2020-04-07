Aamir Donates To PM-CARES Fund, Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund

Laal Singh Chadha also has Kareena Kapoor in its ensemble and is based on Winston Groom's novel Forrest Gump, which was published in 1986. A 1994 film starring Tom Hanks was based on the novel too.

The PM-CARES Fund, which was instituted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is aimed at collecting funds for any coronavirus-like disaster that might unfold in the future. Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra’s chief minister, christened the Chief Minister’s relief fund specifically to contain the spread of coronavirus.