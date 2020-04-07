Aamir Donates To PM-CARES Fund, Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund
Aaamir Khan has now joined the bandwagon of artists who have made a contribution towards the PM-CARES Fund and the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s relief fund. Aamir has also made a donation to a few workers who are part of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chadha.
Like other films, Laal Singh Chadha, too, was being filmed when coronavirus made inroads to the country. The shoot for the film has been deferred indefinitely, and this has rendered losses to those working on the sets. It is these people who Aamir is assisting financially.
Trade business analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about this latest development.
Laal Singh Chadha also has Kareena Kapoor in its ensemble and is based on Winston Groom's novel Forrest Gump, which was published in 1986. A 1994 film starring Tom Hanks was based on the novel too.
The PM-CARES Fund, which was instituted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is aimed at collecting funds for any coronavirus-like disaster that might unfold in the future. Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra’s chief minister, christened the Chief Minister’s relief fund specifically to contain the spread of coronavirus.
