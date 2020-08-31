A True Statesman: Bollywood Mourns Demise of Pranab Mukherjee
Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday, 31 August, at the age of 84.
Former President of India and veteran Congress leader Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday, 31 August, at the age of 84, his son Abhijit Mukherjee announced on Twitter. Mukherjee, who had tested positive for COVID-19, had undergone an ‘emergency life-saving surgery for a brain clot’. His health remained critical after the surgery and he was put on ventilator support.
Condolences poured in from Bollywood, with some celebrities recalling meeting him. Ajay Devgn tweeted, "India loses a great statesman & respected leader. My condolences to the family. #PranabMukherjee".
Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter to write, "Deeply Saddened!! A big loss for India. Former President of India Hon Shri #PranabMukherjee Sir will be forever remembered for his work & contribution for the development of India. My deepest condolences to @ABHIJIT_LS ji, the entire family & his millions of followers".
Taapsee Pannu recalled having watched Pink in his presence. "Had the honour of meeting him, watching #Pink in his presence , followed by a very warmly hosted dinner for the entire team. Can never forget the experience, his kind words n gesture that day. You will be missed sir. #PranabMukherjee", she tweeted.
Lata Mangeshkar, Randeep Hooda and other celebrities also paid their tributes.
