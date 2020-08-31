A True Statesman: Bollywood Mourns Demise of Pranab Mukherjee

Former President of India and veteran Congress leader Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday, 31 August, at the age of 84, his son Abhijit Mukherjee announced on Twitter. Mukherjee, who had tested positive for COVID-19, had undergone an ‘emergency life-saving surgery for a brain clot’. His health remained critical after the surgery and he was put on ventilator support.

Condolences poured in from Bollywood, with some celebrities recalling meeting him. Ajay Devgn tweeted, "India loses a great statesman & respected leader. My condolences to the family. #PranabMukherjee".