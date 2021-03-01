Here Are the Best 'Red Carpet' Looks for This Year's Golden Globes

For the first time in the Golden Globes history, the nominations and awards were announced virtually due to the COVID-19 restrictions. However, this didn't stop the celebrities from dressing up to the nines for the occasion.

From Anya Taylor Joy stunning in an elaborate Christian Dior Haute Couture gown to Dan Levy rocking a Valentino suit paired with a sequinned top and metallic shoes, everyone made sure they looked their best despite attending the event from their homes.