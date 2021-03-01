Jane Fonda, recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille award, looks stunning in a white suit.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Here Are the Best 'Red Carpet' Looks for This Year's Golden Globes
Some of the best looks in the virtual Golden Globe Awards 2021.
For the first time in the Golden Globes history, the nominations and awards were announced virtually due to the COVID-19 restrictions. However, this didn't stop the celebrities from dressing up to the nines for the occasion.
From Anya Taylor Joy stunning in an elaborate Christian Dior Haute Couture gown to Dan Levy rocking a Valentino suit paired with a sequinned top and metallic shoes, everyone made sure they looked their best despite attending the event from their homes.
Here are some of the winners and best looks (according to us) from the 78th Golden Globes:
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.