National Film Awards: Manoj Bajpayee Shares Moments With Rajinikanth, Dhanush
Manoj Bajpayee and Dhanush won the National Aaward for 'Best Actor' and Rajinikanth won the Dadasaheb Phalke award.
Manoj Bajpayee shared 'some moments’ with superstar Rajnikanth and Dhanush on Instagram after the actors were honoured at the National Film Awards.
While both Manoj and Dhanush won 'Best Actor' for their films Bhonsle and Asuran, Rajinikanth received the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the ceremony.
Manoj also shared a photo with Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, who distributed the awards on Monday morning. Sharing the photos on Instagram, Manoj wrote, “Some moments with the greats during the National Film Awards ceremony!"
Devashish Makhija, who is known for his social drama Ajji, directed Bajpayee-starrer Bhonsle. The movie follows the story of a retired police constable who helps migrants in their fight against the local politicians.
Talking about meeting the 'Thalaiva' Rajinikanth at the 67th National Film Awards, Manoj Bajpayee told Hindustan Times, "Rajinikanth sir is a legend and I've always looked up to him for the journey he has had. He came from a humble background and created such a big name for himself. He treats everyone with a lot of humility. I spoke to him but it had nothing to do with cinema but spirituality."
Manoj added that Dhanush and he shared their thoughts about films, "I had a long conversation with Dhanush. We shared our thoughts on the films we like and his films that I've watched. He's a remarkable young mind doing some remarkable films. He's very inspiring."
Previously, Manoj Bajpayee won the National Award for 'Best Supporting Actor' for Satya in 2000 and a special jury National Award for Pinjar in 2005.
Dhanush also shared a picture with his father-in-law Rajinikanth after the ceremony with the caption, "To win a national award for best actor on the same stage where my Thalaivar was winning the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke award was just indescribable."
Dhanush's wife and Rajinikanth's daughter, director-singer Aishwarya R Dhanush shared pictures of Rajinikanth with the Asuran actor holding their awards.
