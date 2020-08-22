CBI Probe: 4-Member AIIMS Team To Examine Sushant's Autopsy Report
The CBI team arrived at Bandra Police Station on Saturday.
On Saturday morning, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team investigating the death of Sushant Singh Rajput arrived at Bandra Police Station in Mumbai, reported news agency ANI.
Recently, after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) approached AIIMS, a four-member forensic team has been appointed to examine Sushant Singh Rajput's autopsy report, reposted NDTV.
The report also states that the AIIMS team will be led by Dr Sudhir Gupta, Head of Forensic Medicines.
"Our priority will be to examine the case in murder angle and overall all the possible manner of death."Dr Sudhir Gupta to NDTV
Dr Sudhir Gupta has previously confucted post-mortems as a part of several high profile cases like that of Sunanda Pushkar and Sheena Bora's death.
Following Supreme Court's order asking the CBI to investigate the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, an appointed CBI team arrived in Mumbai on Thursday evening to initiate the probe.
According to reports, the team comprises three officers led by Superintendent of Police (SP) along with 12 experts from the CFSL, Delhi.
Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai resident on 14 June.
(With inputs from NDTV and ANI)
