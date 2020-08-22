CBI Probe: 4-Member AIIMS Team To Examine Sushant's Autopsy Report

Following Supreme Court's order asking the CBI to investigate the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, an appointed CBI team arrived in Mumbai on Thursday evening to initiate the probe.

According to reports, the team comprises three officers led by Superintendent of Police (SP) along with 12 experts from the CFSL, Delhi.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai resident on 14 June.

(With inputs from NDTV and ANI)