'3 Idiots' Actor Akhil Mishra Dies in an Accident

Actor Akhil Mishra, better known for his role as librarian Dubey in 3 Idiots, has passed away at the age of 67. As per reports, Mishra was in his kitchen when he slipped and hurt his head. His wife, actor Suzanne Bernett, was reportedly in Hyderabad for a project when the incident took place.
A source close to the couple told The Indian Express, that the actor had been facing blood-pressure issues and was unwell for some time. "He was on a stool in the kitchen trying to do something, when he reportedly fell down and hurt his head. He was found in a pool of blood and was rushed to the hospital. Even after efforts by the doctors, he could not survive and died after a few hours," the source added.
As per ETimes, the actor's body has been sent for a post-mortem for further investigation into the death.
Mishra's wife told the publication that she rushed home upon hearing the news. "My heart is broken, my second half is gone," she added.
Mishra had worked in several films and television series in his career. In addition to 3 Idiots, the actor was also seen in Well Done Abba, Gandhi My Father, Radio, Blue Oranges, Don, and Calcutta Mail, among others.
He had worked in daily soaps like Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se, Uttaran, Udaan, Mera Dil Dewaana, Shrimaan Shrimati, and Grihalakshmi Ka Jinn, among other shows.
Mishra tied the knot with Suzanne, in February 2009. The couple had a traditional wedding two years later, in September 2011. The couple had worked together in Kram and Mera Dil Dewaana.
