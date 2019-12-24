Why 2019 Was Not A Good Year for Bollywood’s Women

In some cases, she can be safely compared to a piece of second-hand furniture. Films like Marjaavaan, Kesari and Bharat were found hugely lacking when it came to fleshing out the female characters. Apart from a few exceptions that successfully presented us with meaty female protagonists, several “women-centric” films that managed to reach the theatres were complete washouts.

That brings us to a serious question – why is it that even the most ambitious scripts failed to create admirable and coherent character arcs for women? Here’s a look at why many Bollywood films were found lacking when it came to the representation and portrayal of women on screen this year.