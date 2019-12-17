Like Wildlife Why Can’t We Live In Peace?: Waheeda Rehman

Waheeda Rehman, the epitome of elegance in the flashy world of Bollywood, has made her official debut as a wildlife photographer at a group exhibition at the Nine Fish art gallery in central Mumbai.

Her candid, of-the-moment photos convey a certain quietude and in fact appeal for calm and harmonious living, appropriately at a time when the nation is rocked by unrest and protests.

Was this intentional? In the midst of a tea-time conversation with the legendary actor at her tastefully-appointed apartment on the Bandra seafront, she exclaims, “What, there’s no agenda there. But when I see the so-called predatory animals and simple human beings living harmoniously in the wilds all over the world, I do long for such an utopia. I am overcome by the thought:let’s make peace please. It’s possible.”