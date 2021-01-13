'Aadhaar' Trailer: Social Drama Navigates the 'New' India

The film releases in theatres on 5 February.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
Vineet Kumar Singh and Saurabh Shukla in <i>Aadhaar</i>.
i

The trailer for National Film Award-winner Suman Ghosh's upcoming film Aadhaar has released. We see government officials arrive at a village to introduce the concept of an Aadhaar card to its residents. A potter, played by Mukkabaaz actor Vineet Kumar Singh, becomes the first person from his village to enrol for an Aadhaar card. The film appears to explore India's socio-political environment through his character.

Watch the trailer here:

When asked whether the film is critical of the Aadhaar card or for it, Vineet said that the film takes a neutral stand. In an earlier interview with The Quint, he said, "When I read the film’s script, my director was very clear about one thing, which I also believe in. It’s neither pro nor anti, it’s very neutral and has an objective perspective. It’s a beautiful story, which we have tried to tell in a very objective way. It’s just a story of a person and what all he had to go through to get the card."

Also Read
Aadhaar Film Is Neither Pro nor Anti, It’s Neutral: Viineet Kumar
Aadhaar Film Is Neither Pro nor Anti, It’s Neutral: Viineet Kumar

Aadhaar has been co-produced by Drishyam Films and Jio Studios, also stars Saurabh Shukla, Raghubir Yadav and Sanjay Mishra in supporting roles. It releases in theatres on 5 February.

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!