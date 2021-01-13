'Aadhaar' Trailer: Social Drama Navigates the 'New' India
The film releases in theatres on 5 February.
The trailer for National Film Award-winner Suman Ghosh's upcoming film Aadhaar has released. We see government officials arrive at a village to introduce the concept of an Aadhaar card to its residents. A potter, played by Mukkabaaz actor Vineet Kumar Singh, becomes the first person from his village to enrol for an Aadhaar card. The film appears to explore India's socio-political environment through his character.
Watch the trailer here:
When asked whether the film is critical of the Aadhaar card or for it, Vineet said that the film takes a neutral stand. In an earlier interview with The Quint, he said, "When I read the film’s script, my director was very clear about one thing, which I also believe in. It’s neither pro nor anti, it’s very neutral and has an objective perspective. It’s a beautiful story, which we have tried to tell in a very objective way. It’s just a story of a person and what all he had to go through to get the card."
Aadhaar has been co-produced by Drishyam Films and Jio Studios, also stars Saurabh Shukla, Raghubir Yadav and Sanjay Mishra in supporting roles. It releases in theatres on 5 February.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.