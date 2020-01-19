Must Say Sorry For Ignoring Kashmiri Pandits: Vidhu Vinod Chopra

“Everyone who ignored the plight of Kashmiri Pandits must use the Internet to say ‘sorry’,” said Vidhu Vinod Chopra at a special screening of Shikara, organised for the Kashmiri Pandits who were forced to leave their homes exactly 30 years ago on night of 19 January 1990. Commenting on the process behind his film Shikara – based on events that took place during the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits – he added, “All Muslims in Kashmir have only helped us to make this film possible.”

Apart from drawing from the events of the 1990 exodus, Shikara also includes actual footage from that time. Chopra who has directed and produced the film was quite moved as he spoke from his personal experience.