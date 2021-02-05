Vidhu Vinod Chopra On Lage Raho and the Next Munna Bhai Film

Some the biggest and most memorable moments from the life of acclaimed filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra has now been put down in a book titled Unscripted: Conversations on Life and Cinema. The book is a record of his chats with screenwriter Abhijat Joshi that have been compiled by Nasreen Munni Kabir. In this video chat with The Quint, the filmmaker along with writer Joshi speak about the idea behind the book and recount several stories and anecdotes from the making of their films such as Parinda and Lage Raho Munna Bhai and also their personal journey in the film industry.