Vicky Kaushal to Star in Yash Raj Films' Next Comedy Film

Vicky Kaushal has a number of films lined up to shoot post the lockdown. Reportedly, the actor has also been roped in for Yash Raj Films' next comedy film, making it his first collaboration with the production house.

According to reports, Aditya Chopra has been wanting to work with Vicky after loving his previous few films. Quoting a source, Pinkvilla reported, "He's producing a comedy film and has roped in Vicky for it. The deal has been locked and Vicky loved the role. He especially liked the film because it's a never-before-seen character for him as nobody has seen him do comedy before. It will also be Vicky's first stint in the comedy space."

The dates for the film's production will be chalked out once the restrictions are eased and it's safe to shoot.

Vicky Kaushal has finished shooting for Shoojit Sircar's Udham Singh biopic, followed by Meghna Gulzar's biopic on Sam Manekshaw. He will also be working on Aditya Dhar's Ashwathama and is to begin the shoot for Karan Johar's Takht.