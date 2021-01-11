Vicky Kaushal, Aditya Dhar Reunite for Sci-Fi Film 'Ashwatthama'
The two had previously collaborated on 'Uri', which released in 2019.
Actor Vicky Kaushal, Uri director Aditya Dhar and producer Ronnie Screwvala have announced their second collaboration after 2019 film Uri. Titled Ashwatthama, the sci-fi film will be based on a character from the Mahabharata and will feature Vicky in the titular role.
"On the 2nd anniversary of ‘URI-The Surgical Strike’ , the team gives you a glimpse into the world of #TheImmortalAshwatthama Cannot wait to get onto this journey with the dream team of @adityadharfilms #RonnieScrewvala @rsvpmovies @soniyeah22," wrote Vicky in an Instagram post.
“Ashwatthama is Aditya’s (Dhar) dream project and it required the backing of a visionary like Ronnie (Screwvala) to bring this spectacle to audiences. It’s going to be a new space for me as an actor, exploring the newest form of technology alongside acting. Can’t wait to start the journey soon with this wonderful team,” Vicky said in a statement.
Aditya Dhar has said the film will be a "visual spectacle" that Indian audiences have "never seen before". "I promise, this would not just be a film, but an experience. More than the pressure, I am taking this film as a responsibility of telling this epic story, in the way it is meant to be told, and I hope, audiences shower the same love to Ashwatthama, as they did to Uri."
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.