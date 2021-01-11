Vicky Kaushal, Aditya Dhar Reunite for Sci-Fi Film 'Ashwatthama'

“Ashwatthama is Aditya’s (Dhar) dream project and it required the backing of a visionary like Ronnie (Screwvala) to bring this spectacle to audiences. It’s going to be a new space for me as an actor, exploring the newest form of technology alongside acting. Can’t wait to start the journey soon with this wonderful team,” Vicky said in a statement.

Aditya Dhar has said the film will be a "visual spectacle" that Indian audiences have "never seen before". "I promise, this would not just be a film, but an experience. More than the pressure, I am taking this film as a responsibility of telling this epic story, in the way it is meant to be told, and I hope, audiences shower the same love to Ashwatthama, as they did to Uri."