Varun Dhawan Wraps First Schedule of 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'

After recovering from coronavirus, Varun Dhawan has wrapped up the first schedule of his upcoming movie, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, in Chandigarh.



The actor shared the news on Instagram, along with a video of him enjoying a walk in the fields of the city on a foggy morning. "It's a wrap on our first sched of #jugjuggjeeyo in Chandigarh. I got covid recovered went back," he wrote along with the slow-motion video where the actor is seen taking a walk in a field on a foggy morning.