Varun Dhawan Wraps First Schedule of 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'
The first schedule of the film took place in Chandigarh.
After recovering from coronavirus, Varun Dhawan has wrapped up the first schedule of his upcoming movie, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, in Chandigarh.
The actor shared the news on Instagram, along with a video of him enjoying a walk in the fields of the city on a foggy morning. "It's a wrap on our first sched of #jugjuggjeeyo in Chandigarh. I got covid recovered went back," he wrote along with the slow-motion video where the actor is seen taking a walk in a field on a foggy morning.
Jug Jugg Jeeyo had an eventful stint in Chandigarh. Shooting had to be temporarily halted after actors Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and director Raj Mehta tested COVID positive.
On 19 December, filmmaker Raj Mehta announced that the shooting of the film has resumed. Actor Anil Kapoor celebrated his 64th birthday on the sets on 24 December.
The next schedule of the film is expected to begin soon. Jug Jugg Jeeyo also features Maniesh Paul and YouTuber Prajakta Koli in her Bollywood debut role.
