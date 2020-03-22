COVID-19: Varun Dhawan & Family Applaud Heroes Fighting the Virus

Varun Dhawan along with his family came out to their balcony to make some noise and show their appreciation for the entire medical community who are fighting against the coronavirus pandemic. The actor along with his brother Rohit, father David Dhawan and mom Karuna clapped and rang bells at 5 pm on Sunday evening as requested by PM Narendra Modi during his address to the nation on Thursday.

Varun posted about the Janta Curfew that was observed by people in the country on Sunday and said, “We will have to do this for longer. Everyone who is my age please keep your parents safe. I applaud the heroes fighting this virus”.