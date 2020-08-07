Vaani Kapoor to Be Ayushmann's Leading Lady in His Next

The leading lady of Ayushmann Khurrana's next film with director Abhishek Kapoor has been finalised. Vaani Kapoor has been cast opposite the actor in the film.

Ayushmann, who'll be seen playing a cross-functional athlete in the film, will reportedly undergo major physical transformation. “Ayushmann and I are both known for a certain kind of cinema and this film is definitely a special one for both of us,” the Kedarnath director said in a statement.

Ayushmann added, “Abhishek has a very distinct voice in cinema today. The film has all the trappings to take audiences through a ride of emotions and it is a total family entertainer. It is a beautiful, progressive love story that will also touch your hearts.” The film will go on floors in October 2020.

Vaani was last seen opposite Hrithik Roshan in War and is also a part of upcoming film Shamshera and Bell Bottom. Abhishek's last directorial was Kedarnath starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan, while Ayushmann was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo along with Amitabh Bachchan.