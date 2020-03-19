Vaani to Star Opposite Akshay in Spy Thriller ‘Bell Bottom’?

Last year, Akshay Kumar had announced his next film Bell Bottom, a “roller coaster spy ride.” Now, according to a report by Mumbai Mirror, Vaani Kapoor has been roped in to play the female lead in the movie. Vaani was last seen romancing Hrithik Roshan in the action thriller War.

“The Ranjit Tewari directorial needed a fresh pair. Vaani was signed a week back and the makers, Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani and Nikkhil Advani, are working on developing a look for the actor. Vaani plays Akshay’s wife in Bell Bottom and she is a significant part of the narrative”, a source told the publication.