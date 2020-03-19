Vaani to Star Opposite Akshay in Spy Thriller ‘Bell Bottom’?
Last year, Akshay Kumar had announced his next film Bell Bottom, a “roller coaster spy ride.” Now, according to a report by Mumbai Mirror, Vaani Kapoor has been roped in to play the female lead in the movie. Vaani was last seen romancing Hrithik Roshan in the action thriller War.
“The Ranjit Tewari directorial needed a fresh pair. Vaani was signed a week back and the makers, Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani and Nikkhil Advani, are working on developing a look for the actor. Vaani plays Akshay’s wife in Bell Bottom and she is a significant part of the narrative”, a source told the publication.
Earlier, speculations were rife that Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur has been finalised to play the leading lady in the film.
Inspired by true events, the poster of Bell Bottom that was released a few months back, shows Akshay dressed in ‘80s style, leaning on a red vintage car with an airplane flying in the background. Sharing the poster, he wrote, “Get ready to go back to the 80’s and hop onto a roller-coaster spy ride, #BELLBOTTOM!”
Initially supposed to release on 22 January 2021, Akshay later announced the new release date. “I know there are enough memes out there about me clashing with myself one day but 22nd January, 2021 is not that day #BellBottom will now release on 2nd April, 2021!”, he had tweeted.
(Inputs: Mumbai Mirror)