ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Ulajh Teaser: Janhvi Kapoor Stars In a Film About Deceit & Betrayal

Janhvi Kapoor stars in a film about deceit and betrayal in the intriguing Ulajh teaser.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Ulajh will make will release on 5 July. The makers announced on Wednesday through a teaser. Touted to be a patriotic thriller, the film is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria and produced by Junglee Pictures.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

A voiceover, which seems to be by Gulshan Devaiah, says, “Betrayal, loyalty, etc., are just words designed to trap people like us. These nations, borders, etc., are just lines drawn in the sand. They are not worth anything.” 

In the teaser, dramatic visuals grip the audience, portraying Suhana delving into unsettling mysteries despite the shock they bring. Rather than yielding, she stands resolute, fueled by a determination to seek vengeance for betrayal. She seems to be playing an IFS officer.

It also features Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in pivotal roles.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

Topics:  Jahnvi Kapoor 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News