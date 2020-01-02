A Ripped Farhan Gets Inside the Boxing Ring in ‘Toofan’ First Look

Farhan Akhtar took to social media to share the first look from his upcoming film, Toofan, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, where he will be seen donning the avatar of a boxer. The film is set to release in theatres on Gandhi Jayanti, 2 October.

In the first look, Farhan can be seen standing inside the boxing ring, and it is clear that the actor has left no stone unturned to get into the shape of a professional boxer.

“When life gets harder, you just get stronger. Iss saal #Toofan uthega. Releasing on 2.10.2020,” wrote Farhan.

The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Isha Talwar, Mrunal Thakur and Rishi Kapoor in important roles.