ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Tiger 3 Box Office Day 3: Salman, Katrina Film Collects Over Rs 200Cr Worldwide

Tiger 3's net domestic collection now stands at around Rs 146 crore.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
Tiger 3 Box Office Day 3: Salman, Katrina Film Collects Over Rs 200Cr Worldwide
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3 is performing quite well at the box office. The action thriller, which is part of the YRF spy universe, made an estimated Rs 42 crore on Tuesday, 14 November, after crossing Rs 100 crore since its release on Sunday, 12 November. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Tiger 3's net domestic collection now stands at around Rs 146 crore.

Globally, the film has made over Rs 200 crore, which puts it on track to overtake Ek Tha Tiger’s Rs 330 crore global gross. Ek Tha Tiger released in 2012.

Also Read

Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Salman Khan Film Earns ₹54 Crore

Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Salman Khan Film Earns ₹54 Crore
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Tiger 3 released in theatres to much fanfare. It made Rs 44 crore on the first day itself. The Maneesh Sharma-directorial showed bumper growth on day two of release, when it made Rs 58 crore.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

Topics:  Salman Khan   Katrina Kaif   Tiger 3 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×