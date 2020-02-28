Stupid to Boycott Film Based on Actor’s Political Views: Taapsee

Even as Anubhav Sinha’s directorial, Thappad, releases in theatres today, 28 February, #BoycottThappad has been trending on Twitter. Many trolls have been demanding for the movie to be banned and the reason for that is her stand against CAA.

In a statement to The Times of India, Taapsee reacted to the hashtag being trended by a section of social media users, and said, “I think personal opinions of actors should not affect their profession and I don’t really think it does to an extent. It takes about 1000-2000 tweets to trend a certain hashtag. Does that really affect a film? I don’t think so,” she said.

The actor also said that “it is stupid to decide whether you want a watch a film or not based on an actor’s socio-political views”.