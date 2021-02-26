Tandav FIR: What Allahabad HC Order Means For The Film Industry

Let's look at how films made in Islamic countries have questioned the regressive aspects of the religion. Iranian filmmaker Jaffar Panahi's This Is Not a Film, The White Baloon or The Circle, have been explicitly critical of Iran's regressive ideals. Then there are Asghar Farhadi and Abbas Kiarostami, filmmakers who blossomed during Iran's repressive regime.

Not to forget a recent film from Saudi Arabia called Barkha Meets Barkha, which showed the effects of an autocratic state on a young couple trying to find love.

Meanwhile, in his observation on the Tandav FIR, the judge further noted, “the fact remains that the applicant had not been vigilant and has acted irresponsibly making her open to criminal prosecution…”

While it’s true that the film industry has had a turbulent relationship with censorship and every regime has abused its powers to suppress free expression, it’s also true that Indian artists have traditionally stood up for their rights and the courts have protected their interests. The deafening silence of the film industry when one of their own faces the threat of arrest is shameful, to put it mildly.

Whether it was Deepa Mehta’s Fire, which depicted a queer romance, Abhishek Chaubey’s Udta Punjab that exposed bureaucratic complicity in fuelling Punjab’s drug crisis or Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s Mohalla Assi, which was a biting critique on the commercialisation of the pilgrimage town of Varanasi, the Indian State has always sought the cover of culture to asphyxiate ideas that seek to challenge the status quo and offer a contrarian view on popular morality. This form of cultural terrorism has now morphed into protecting India’s ‘international image’ which is apparently under siege by, well, studio executives.

