Taapsee to Star in Hindi Remake of German Thriller ‘Run Lola Run’
Tapsee Pannu and 83 actor Tahir Taj Bhasin are set to star in the Bollywood remake of 1998 German thriller Run Lola Run. Titled Looop Lapeta, the film will be directed by Aakash Bhatia, who helmed season 2 of Amazon Prime Original Inside Edge, and produced by Sony Pictures. The film is expected to release on 29 January 2021.
Taapsee shared the news on social media tweeting, “ I’m greedy for good scripts, here's one more, Sony Pictures India & Ellipsis Entertainment's Loop Lapeta thriller-comedy with @TahirRajBhasin (an) adaptation of “Run Lola Run” @sonypicsindia @EllipsisEntt @tanuj_garg @atulkasbekar @vivekkrishnani @Aayush_BLM #aakashbhatia #LooopLapeta”
Written and directed by Tom Tykwer, Run Lola Run is about a woman who must collect and deliver 100,000 Deutsche Mark in 20 minutes. to save her boyfriend’s life. The pacy thriller explores themes of free will, determinism and the butterfly effect. After its release, the film won critical acclaim and several awards including a BAFTA for Best Film Not in the English Language.
Meanwhile, Taapsee will be seen in Anubhav Sinha directorial Thappad, in which a woman reevaluates her marriage and seeks justice after her husband slaps her. The film hits theatres on 28 February. She will also portray Indian women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj in Shabaash Mithu. Directed by Rahul Dholakia, who earlier helmed Raees, the biopic releases on 5 February 2021.
