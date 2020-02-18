Taapsee to Star in Hindi Remake of German Thriller ‘Run Lola Run’

Tapsee Pannu and 83 actor Tahir Taj Bhasin are set to star in the Bollywood remake of 1998 German thriller Run Lola Run. Titled Looop Lapeta, the film will be directed by Aakash Bhatia, who helmed season 2 of Amazon Prime Original Inside Edge, and produced by Sony Pictures. The film is expected to release on 29 January 2021.

Taapsee shared the news on social media tweeting, “ I’m greedy for good scripts, here's one more, Sony Pictures India & Ellipsis Entertainment's Loop Lapeta thriller-comedy with @TahirRajBhasin (an) adaptation of “Run Lola Run” @sonypicsindia @EllipsisEntt @tanuj_garg @atulkasbekar @vivekkrishnani @Aayush_BLM #aakashbhatia #LooopLapeta”