Taapsee Pannu Reveals First Look of 'Looop Lapeta'
The film is an official adaptation of 1998 thriller 'Run Lola Run'.
Taapsee Pannu has shared the first look of her character Savi from upcoming film Looop Lapeta. In the photo, her character is sitting on a toilet, fully clothed, and looking straight into the camera. "Life mein kabhi kabhaar aisa time aata hai jab humein khud se yeh sawaal karna padta hai 'How did I end up here?' Main bhi yahi soch rahi thi. (There comes a time in life when you have to ask yourself, 'How did I end up here?' I was also wondering the same thing.) No, not the sh*t pot, but the sh*t life! Hi, this is Savi and welcome on board a crazy ride #LooopLapeta" she wrote.
Looop Lapeta is being directed by Aakash Bhatia and also stars Chhichhore actor Tahir Raj Bhasin. It is an official Bollywood remake of 1998 German thriller Run Lola Run, about a woman who must collect 100,000 Deutschmarks within 20 minutes to save her boyfriend. The film explores themes such as free will, determinism, and the butterfly effect.
Taapsee recently finished shooting for Akarsh Khurrana's sports film Rashmi Rocket, in which she plays an athlete. She is also currently working on Shabaash Mithu, a film based on former Indian women's cricket team. She recently shared a snapshot of her training session with her coach as she prepped for the Rahul Dholakia directorial.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.