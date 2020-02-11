Taapsee Has an Important Message in Thappad’s Second Trailer

Taapsee Pannu is gearing up for her next film Thappad, directed by Anubhav Sinha. The second trailer of the film has dropped and she has an important message to convey. The clip starts with Taapsee aka Amrita and Pawan Gulati’s ‘happily’ married life. Things take an ugly turn with Amrita gets slapped by her husband in public. Then Taapsee takes over, asking the viewers to report the trailer.

She and the makers of the film send out a strong message - no amount of violence on the Internet should be encouraged. Action should immediately be taken and what better way than to start from home.