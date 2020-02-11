Taapsee Has an Important Message in Thappad’s Second Trailer
Taapsee Pannu is gearing up for her next film Thappad, directed by Anubhav Sinha. The second trailer of the film has dropped and she has an important message to convey. The clip starts with Taapsee aka Amrita and Pawan Gulati’s ‘happily’ married life. Things take an ugly turn with Amrita gets slapped by her husband in public. Then Taapsee takes over, asking the viewers to report the trailer.
She and the makers of the film send out a strong message - no amount of violence on the Internet should be encouraged. Action should immediately be taken and what better way than to start from home.
Thappad charts the journey of Amrita as she files for a divorce after her husband slaps her. The film also deals with the reaction of different people around her, as they try to justify the act calling it ‘just one slap.’
The trailer of the film has received a lot of appreciation, including from Union Minister Smriti Irani. She posted the trailer on Instagram saying that while she did not agree with director Anubhav Sinha’s political ideology and disagreed with “some actors on some issues”, she would “definitely watch” the film.
“ How many people think that only poor households face domestic violence? How many believe that educated men are never abusive? I might not support the political ideology of the director or may disagree with some actors on some issues but this is a story that I will definitely watch and hope people watch it with their families. It’s not ok to hit a woman... not even a slap... not even just one slap.”Smriti Irani, Union Minister.
