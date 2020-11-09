Let's Do This: Taapsee Pannu Back on the Sets of 'Rashmi Rocket'
The film is directed by Akarsh Khurana.
Taapsee Pannu, who had recently gone on a trip to Maldives, is back on the sets of her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket. Taking to Instagram, Taapsee shared a glimpse of her training for the role. The actor is currently in Dubai for the shooting of the film.
Posting a photo wherein Taapsee is seen standing amid a sprinter's track to start a race she wrote, "Let's do this. #RashmiRocket".
While vacationing in Maldives, Taapsee thanked nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal for ensuring she could dig into delicious dishes while maintaining her diet. "While I take a break, my super-efficient @munmun.ganeriwal continues to hold the fort for me. As she shifts me into a shredding diet for #RashmiRocket . She gets me to indulge in this yummy, holiday breakfast of eggs, avocados, and mushrooms rich in proteins and good fats. As they say, the right people in your life can get things ‘floating’ for you and in my case, it’s done quite literally!", the actor wrote.
Rashmi Rocket is a sports drama helmed by Akarsh Khurana. Taapsee Pannu will essay the role of an athlete from Gujarat. Because of her speed, folks from Rashmi’s village fondly called her Rocket.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.