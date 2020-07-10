Taapsee Discloses Two Reasons Why She Signed 'Mission Mangal'

During the lockdown, a number of Bollywood actors have taken to social media to share throwback memories of them on the sets of films. Taapsee Pannu has taken to Instagram to disclose two reasons why she signed the multi-starrer Mission Mangal.

The actor begins by saying that she was really excited to start working on the film because of the people associated with it. "One of the first few days of Mission Mangal shoot.I remember how excited we all were to work with each other. This set was no less than a happy land of people who really wanted to create something we can all be proud of".