Taapsee Discloses Two Reasons Why She Signed 'Mission Mangal'
The actor took to social media to share memories of the film.
During the lockdown, a number of Bollywood actors have taken to social media to share throwback memories of them on the sets of films. Taapsee Pannu has taken to Instagram to disclose two reasons why she signed the multi-starrer Mission Mangal.
The actor begins by saying that she was really excited to start working on the film because of the people associated with it. "One of the first few days of Mission Mangal shoot.I remember how excited we all were to work with each other. This set was no less than a happy land of people who really wanted to create something we can all be proud of".
Taapsee then goes on to add her reasons behind agreeing to be a part of Mission Mangal. "I remember I said yes to this film for 2 major reasons , one was coz I wanted to be a part of this story which is something to cherish for years to come. Secondly I wanted to be a part of this beautiful ensemble of actors I know will have energy worth celebrating every moment".
Mission Mangal also starred Nithya Menen, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari and Akshay Kumar.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.