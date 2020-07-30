Sushant's Family Files Caveat in SC After Rhea Moves Top Court
The step was taken for not allowing the 'Jalebi' actor's petition to be heard in the court.
Sushant Singh Rajput's family has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court after Rhea Chakraborty moved the apex court seeking transfer of the investigation into the late actor's death to Mumbai on Wednesday, 30 July. The step was taken for not allowing the 'Jalebi' actor's petition to be heard in the court.
The Quint reached out to Sushant's father's lawyer Vikas Singh, who confirmed the news.
On Tuesday, 29 July, an FIR was filed in Patna against Rhea based on a complaint by Sushant's father, the inspector general of Patna Central Zone said, reported ANI. Rhea has been accused of abetting the suicide of Sushant, who passed away on 14 June.
After that, Rhea filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking transfer of investigation to Mumbai, the actor's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said, reported ANI.
The Patna FIR alleges that "Rs 15 crore was transferred from Sushant's bank account to an unknown account in a year." It also stated that "Sushant's credit cards and bank accounts were run by Rhea Chakraborty and her family. On 8 June, Rhea left with Sushant's cash, jewellery, ATM cards, laptop etc". The FIR also states that "Rhea had Sushant's medical records and threatened to make them public".
