Sushant's Family Files Caveat in SC After Rhea Moves Top Court

Sushant Singh Rajput's family has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court after Rhea Chakraborty moved the apex court seeking transfer of the investigation into the late actor's death to Mumbai on Wednesday, 30 July. The step was taken for not allowing the 'Jalebi' actor's petition to be heard in the court.

The Quint reached out to Sushant's father's lawyer Vikas Singh, who confirmed the news.