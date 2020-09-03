Sushant Was Aware of Disease but Couldn't Accept It: Therapist

Sushant Singh Rajput's therapist Susan Walker, in her statement to Mumbai Police, has said that the late actor was aware of his disease but couldn't accept it, as per a report by India Today.

The statement given to the police on 16 July, two days after Sushant's death, also points out that Sushant was suffering from bipolar disorder and that his condition had deteriorated in October and November 2019. Susan stated that on 30 October, 2019, she got a message from Sushant's manager Shruti Modi that Sushant was suffering from severe anxiety for the last ten days and needs immediate medical help. Susan gave an appointment but Sushant didn't turn up that day. On 7 November, Walker said, Rhea Chakraborty contacted her again and said since Sushant was really unwell that day he had cancelled the appointment. brea