Sushant Was Aware of Disease but Couldn't Accept It: Therapist
Susan Walker had reportedly said in her statement to Mumbai Police Sushant was suffering from bipolar disorder.
Sushant Singh Rajput's therapist Susan Walker, in her statement to Mumbai Police, has said that the late actor was aware of his disease but couldn't accept it, as per a report by India Today.
The statement given to the police on 16 July, two days after Sushant's death, also points out that Sushant was suffering from bipolar disorder and that his condition had deteriorated in October and November 2019. Susan stated that on 30 October, 2019, she got a message from Sushant's manager Shruti Modi that Sushant was suffering from severe anxiety for the last ten days and needs immediate medical help. Susan gave an appointment but Sushant didn't turn up that day. On 7 November, Walker said, Rhea Chakraborty contacted her again and said since Sushant was really unwell that day he had cancelled the appointment. brea
Susan Walker has also reportedly said that Sushant's partner Rhea Chakraborty had confided in her that Sushant was getting suicidal thoughts.
Susan said in her statement that Sushant told her he was teased a lot in his childhood because he was shy. She also said that Sushant wasn't close to his father but he was very attached to his mother. After his mom passed away due to a panic attack, Sushant became close to his sisters.
Suzanne Walker also said that Sushant Singh Rajput was aware of his disease but could not accept it. He was also not taking medicines for his treatment.
As per the therapist, Sushant's bipolar disorder had increased rapidly. Sushant might have felt he would never recover from the disease, Susan Walker said in her statement.
Earlier, in an interview to Barkha Dutt, Susan Walker had said that she was compelled to breach doctor-patient confidentiality and speak about the actor's mental health given the conspiracy theories floating around and the media trial taking place.
(Inputs: India Today)
