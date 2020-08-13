Sushant's Sister Calls for an 'Unbiased Investigation' by CBI
The CBI has taken over the probe after the approval of the central government.
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, has 'demanded an unbiased investigation' into the actor's death and urged people to stand together, through a video on Instagram.
Shweta captioned the video, "We stand together as a nation for CBI Enquiry! Demanding an unbiased investigation is our right and we expect nothing but the truth to come out."
"We deserve to know the truth. We deserve justice for Sushant, otherwise, we will never find closure, we won't be able to live a peaceful life," she said in the video. She also help up a note which read, "I am sister of Sushant Singh Rajput and I request for #CBIForSSR"
Recently, the central government gave its approval for a CBI investigation into the case after Bihar government's recommendation.
It came after an FIR had been filed against Rhea Chakrobarty under various sections including abetment to suicide based on a complaint by Sushant's father KK Singh.
Rhea's plea to transfer the case from Bihar to Mumbai is being heard in the Supreme Court. Sushant had died by suicide on 14 June.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.