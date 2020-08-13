Sushant's Sister Calls for an 'Unbiased Investigation' by CBI

"We deserve to know the truth. We deserve justice for Sushant, otherwise, we will never find closure, we won't be able to live a peaceful life," she said in the video. She also help up a note which read, "I am sister of Sushant Singh Rajput and I request for #CBIForSSR"

Recently, the central government gave its approval for a CBI investigation into the case after Bihar government's recommendation.

It came after an FIR had been filed against Rhea Chakrobarty under various sections including abetment to suicide based on a complaint by Sushant's father KK Singh.

Rhea's plea to transfer the case from Bihar to Mumbai is being heard in the Supreme Court. Sushant had died by suicide on 14 June.