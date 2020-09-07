Video Game FAU-G Was Not Made by Sushant Singh Rajput: Developers

In a statement on Monday, Vishal Gondal, co-founder of nCore, an Indian game developing company, that announced an action game FAU-G moderated by actor Akshay Kumar on 4 September, issued a statement denying that the video game was conceptualised by the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Gondal says, “This statement is being issued to address certain ongoing conversations/rumours on social media that FAU-G was conceptualised by late actor Shri Sushant Singh Rajput, which is completely false and baseless.”

Gondal’s clarification comes after there was some speculation on social media that the action game was actually developed by Sushant Singh Rajput. According to the statement, nCore was founded in 2019 by people who have been in the gaming industry for over 20 years. It involves a team of over 25 programmers, artists, testers, designers who have worked on top gaming titles in the past and are currently developing the FAU-G game and it’s designed and developed by the team at nCore and all copyright & intellectual property related to FAU-G is owned by nCore.