Watch: SRK Celebrates 3 Years of ‘Raees’, Makes Fun of Himself
Shah Rukh Khan is known to be the king of wit and humour. On 25 January, the actor took to Instagram to share a selfie video in which he is reciting the famous Raees dialogue as the film completed three years.
He says, “Koi bhi dhandha chhota ya bada nahi hota, aur dhandhe se bada koi dharma nahi hota. (No business is big or small, and there is no bigger religion than business.)”
He is then interrupted by another voice that mocks him by saying, “Abbe, toh jaldi se picture chalu kar na! Dhandha-dhandha kar raha hai, kuch kar nahi raha! (Just start working on a film soon! You are talking about business, but not making any films!)”
The caption reads, “Need to take Raees advice myself...soon! Tks to whole team of Raees for making this beautiful film.”
Watch it here:
Recently, SRK had another fun and interesting of #AskSRK on Twitter. The actor took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that he would answer 20 questions that his fans had. “Chalo ek #AskSRK ho jaaye. Like only 20 Questions...then I have to go and face myself...and maybe shave too,” he tweeted. From life advices to his next film, fans bombarded Shah Rukh with questions.
On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan recently shot for a cameo in Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious project Brahmastra which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
“Shah Rukh Khan’s character is VFX-driven. Shooting against a green screen is something that most actors find difficult to adapt, but having worked in films like Ra One, Fan and Zero, SRK breezed through it. He joined the crew after his birthday and shot for three days. Some more days are left,” a source had told Mumbai Mirror who reported the news.
(With inputs from Mumbai Mirror)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )