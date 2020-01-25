Watch: SRK Celebrates 3 Years of ‘Raees’, Makes Fun of Himself

Shah Rukh Khan is known to be the king of wit and humour. On 25 January, the actor took to Instagram to share a selfie video in which he is reciting the famous Raees dialogue as the film completed three years.

He says, “Koi bhi dhandha chhota ya bada nahi hota, aur dhandhe se bada koi dharma nahi hota. (No business is big or small, and there is no bigger religion than business.)”

He is then interrupted by another voice that mocks him by saying, “Abbe, toh jaldi se picture chalu kar na! Dhandha-dhandha kar raha hai, kuch kar nahi raha! (Just start working on a film soon! You are talking about business, but not making any films!)”