Sreevidya Rajan on Everything Wrong With 'Gunjan Saxena' the Film

Yes, I agree with her on that. It is not at an organisational level, it’s from the people. Having said that, in any field of work, there are different types of people. Some might be of progressive thinking, some neutral and some may have problems with ladies. So the movie is generalising and has shown everyone in a negative light. All officers are shown to not be happy with a lady officer and none of them wanted to cooperate with her and that’s incorrect. I am not saying that we did not face any problem, we did. If you see my blog, I have clearly stated that. There were few people who had objections but not as shown in the movie. Some of them were actually very supportive and very helpful and they were very proud of us because we were in the Air Force which is a male-dominated area and that too in a niche area like flying. It is not easy for every girl to do. I did not react to any of it till I watched the movie as the first pilot flying in Kargil because I am not interested in any fame or publicity, that’s the first thing. Second is that I always believe in gender equality. We all know that there are so many Kargil heroes from Army also but only for being a woman you want fame, then I am not interested.