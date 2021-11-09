Box Office: Could We See 'Sooryavanshi' + 'Vakeel Saab' For 'RRR' In Theatres?

Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif was just what the doctor ordered for the Hindi film industry which has been in a disastrous state post the COVID-19 pandemic. Producers, exhibitors and distributors are collectively heaving a sigh of relief with the film having collected around Rs 77 crore in its first weekend.

Sooryavanshi has brought the audience back into theatres with a vengeance. The film has set a new record for being the highest 3-day weekend earner for an Akshay Kumar film. But if the box office collections of Sooryavanshi and Telugu film Vakeel Saab and Tamil films Master and Annaathe are what they are - there'll be more reason to cheer in January 2022.

Though Shetty's mediocre action cop drama didn't really get a thumbs up from critics, it collected Rs 26.29 crore on its opening day, registering it as the second highest Day 1 earner for a film lead by Akshay. Here's a look at the highest Day 1 collections for an Akshay film so far: