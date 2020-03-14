Sonu Nigam To Pursue Farming at His Karjat Land
Singer Sonu Nigam.
Singer Sonu Nigam.(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Sonu Nigam To Pursue Farming at His Karjat Land

Quint Entertainment
Bollywood

Recently there were rumours that singer Sonu Nigam was looking to sell the land he owns in Karjat. It was also said that Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had prohibited him from selling it.

A source close to the singer has now told the Mumbai Mirror that the rumours are baseless and Sonu does not harbour the intent to sell, transfer or dispose the land. The source also shared that the singer will possibly use the land for “agricultural purposes in the future”.

The source confirmed to Mumbai Mirror that Sonu had purchased the land from Pearl Agrotech Corporation Limited (PACL) which allegedly is facing crisis at the moment. Some of the reports have been misleading.

“SEBI’s directive is a generic one but some reports about him selling the property have been misleading and hence caught him unaware.”
A source close to Sonu, as told to Mumbai Mirror. 

The source added that Sonu has a farmhouse near the acquired land and because farming is close to his heart, it is ideal to use the land for agricultural purposes.

