Sonu Nigam To Pursue Farming at His Karjat Land
Recently there were rumours that singer Sonu Nigam was looking to sell the land he owns in Karjat. It was also said that Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had prohibited him from selling it.
A source close to the singer has now told the Mumbai Mirror that the rumours are baseless and Sonu does not harbour the intent to sell, transfer or dispose the land. The source also shared that the singer will possibly use the land for “agricultural purposes in the future”.
The source confirmed to Mumbai Mirror that Sonu had purchased the land from Pearl Agrotech Corporation Limited (PACL) which allegedly is facing crisis at the moment. Some of the reports have been misleading.
The source added that Sonu has a farmhouse near the acquired land and because farming is close to his heart, it is ideal to use the land for agricultural purposes.
