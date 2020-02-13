‘Socha Na Tha’ to ‘Jab Harry...’: All Imtiaz Ali Films Ranked

The recurring themes of travel, self-discovery, flawed characters, complexities of modern-day love and finding one's true self, run through all of Imtiaz’s films. While this has made his films richer and deeper, it has also made them feel repetitive over the years, often earning him criticism. But there is no denying the unforgettable cinematic moments of romance and angst that he has managed to create on screen with his almost Sufi take on fragile modern-day relationships and his distinctive style of story-telling style.

While the beauty and flaws of his work have been a point of debate among his fans and detractors alike, one thing cannot be denied - Imtiaz’s love stories are a genre in themselves. On the eve of his new film’s release, here’s a ranking of all of Imtiaz Ali films.