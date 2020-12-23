Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna to Co-Star in Spy Thriller
The film is being directed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies.
Sidharth Malhotra and Telugu actor Rashmika Mandanna will co-star in spy thriller Mission Majnu. The makers in a statement said the film is set in the 1970s and inspired by an Indian espionage mission in Pakistan that "forever changed the relationship between the two nations". The film is being directed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by Ronnie Screvwala's RSVP Movies.
Rashmika Mandanna shared the poster for the film on Twitter and wrote, "Well guys, here's news for you! I'm super glad and excited to be a part of this! Here's to a new journey!"
"There are thousands of heroes who work behind the scenes to safeguard the interest of our country from other terror units and rogue nation. Their work often goes unnoticed and Mission Majnu is an attempt to bring their sacrifices and efforts to the forefront," the producers said.
Sidharth Malhotra is also set to star in Shershaah. Directed by Vishnu Varadhan and backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film is based on the late Captain Vikram Batra who was martyred during the 1999 Kargil War between India and Pakistan.
