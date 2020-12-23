Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna to Co-Star in Spy Thriller

Sidharth Malhotra and Telugu actor Rashmika Mandanna will co-star in spy thriller Mission Majnu. The makers in a statement said the film is set in the 1970s and inspired by an Indian espionage mission in Pakistan that "forever changed the relationship between the two nations". The film is being directed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by Ronnie Screvwala's RSVP Movies.

Rashmika Mandanna shared the poster for the film on Twitter and wrote, "Well guys, here's news for you! I'm super glad and excited to be a part of this! Here's to a new journey!"