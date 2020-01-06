Siddhant’s Kajra Re Moves Proves That He is Meant to Be Bunty

There is a small story. I had a friend who was an AD working with Yash Raj. I had gone with her as she had to collect a cheque from Yash Raj. So she was like, ‘Come with me, you will also get to see Yash Raj Studio.’ I was like ‘No’. I stood at the tea stall at the back gate, ordered a cutting chai. I said, I am going to stand here and have tea and will go inside Yash Raj only when they call me. I took a photo there. She came out and said, ‘I want to take your picture here because one day you will go inside and that day you will remember that this is where you started’.