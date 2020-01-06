Siddhant’s Kajra Re Moves Proves That He is Meant to Be Bunty
Gully Boy was loved universally but also there was one question everyone was asking, “Who was that guy who played MC Sher?” And a star was born...Siddhant Chaturvedi. 2019 made him a star. And now after signing films with Yash Raj Films, Dharma Productions this boy has proved that he is not just a side kick.
Tell me what was the 2019 roller coster like?
It was crazy you know, all the love after Gully Boy, MC Sher and then the struggle to sign the next film. I kept waiting and people kept asking me in every interview what’s next, what’s next. But I kept waiting, I was like I am going to do something I believe in, something I am really excited about. So, I think I played my hand very smartly.
Now that you have signed ‘Bunty Aur Babli’, tell me your first memory of that film.
First memory, I remember watching this film an evening show. I got out of the film, I went to the gallery bought a cassette, I went back home and played the cassette. I danced all night. I bunked my school the next day. And I just danced on ‘Kajra Re’, on ‘Dhadak Dhadak’, ‘Nach Baliye’, everything. It was one of my fave albums, the most iconic films. Never thought I would step into Bunty’s shoes. And also at birthday parties I have danced to ‘Kajra Re’. I have danced to Abhishek sir’s part, I have danced to Amitabh sir’s part and I have also danced to Aishwarya Rai’s part.
So when the script came to you what was your first reaction?
I have enjoyed it. I died laughing. Varun Sharma has written such a fun script.
If you get to be a part of another sequel, which one would you choose?
‘Hero No. 1’. I know, Varun never leaves any of these films. He is doing all of them. Varun let me do one now please. You have done ‘Judwaa’ also, ‘Coolie No. 1’ also. Let me do ‘Hero No. 1’.
Are you tired of people calling you MC Sher all the time? Do you want to move on now. Is it time?
Not tired. It’s love of the audience. I am not tired, but obviously there is a slight pressure. But now people have started knowing my name, thanks to you guys.
Next film with Deepika Padukone?
It feels good. She is amazing. She is so cool. I mean she is so different from Ranveer. Ranveer is so energetic, he will charge you up. She is very calm and composed. Two different people. I am looking forward to learn a lot from her. And Shakun... you know how... he is one of the most... My dream list directors. So I am very excited.
Such huge production houses that you are working with. Tell me anything you remember, a memory of Yash Raj or Dharma that you always wished to work with them. And now your dream is coming true. Where does it take you back to?
There is a small story. I had a friend who was an AD working with Yash Raj. I had gone with her as she had to collect a cheque from Yash Raj. So she was like, ‘Come with me, you will also get to see Yash Raj Studio.’ I was like ‘No’. I stood at the tea stall at the back gate, ordered a cutting chai. I said, I am going to stand here and have tea and will go inside Yash Raj only when they call me. I took a photo there. She came out and said, ‘I want to take your picture here because one day you will go inside and that day you will remember that this is where you started’.
So what is you resolution in 2020?
2020, I am going to be working. I am going to be living my dream. Resolution is to keep myself focused, rooted. Spend a lot of time with my family and yeah, that’s it. Lots and lots of movies we will make.
